Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Blend Extra: Protecting Your Dog Against Fleas and Ticks Year-Round

Merck
Protecting Your Dog Against Fleas and Ticks Year-Round
Posted

Fleas and ticks aren’t just a warm-weather concern – the truth is, they pose risks all year long. Yet, according to a recent global survey commissioned by Merck Animal Health, nearly half (46%) of dog owners admitted to forgetting to give treatment and more than half (56%) of pet owners find administering it challenging. Now, with new BRAVECTO® QUANTUM (fluralaner for extended-release injectable suspension) – the first and only parasiticide that protects dogs from fleas and ticks for a full year with just one dose – pet owners can enjoy peace of mind and convenience by simply visiting their veterinarian for the injectable.

 Veterinarian Dr. Craig Prior joins us to discuss the risks fleas and ticks pose on our pets and our families, the importance of year-round flea and tick protection and the benefits BRAVECTO® offers.

Pet parents can participate in a sweepstakes sponsored by Merck Animal Health to win varying prizes.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo