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Blend Extra: Protect Yourself Against Scammers and New Scam Methods

AARP Wisconsin
Blend Extra: Protect Yourself Against Scammers and New Scam Methods
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Criminals are finding new ways to steal millions from older Wisconsinites, which is why AARP Wisconsin is working to make sure we have the information to fight back.

Karin Schmeling, a Greenfield resident, was targeted by one of these scams and shares her story of being targeted by scammers as a cautionary tale to others.

Scam Jam will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on April 21 at the Zoofari Center on Bluemound Road in Milwaukee.
To register for the free Scam Jam, please visit our website – aarp.org/wi or call 877-926-8300

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