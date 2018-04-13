Blend Extra: Protect Your Home from Harsh Weather

Wind Advisory issued April 13 at 3:20PM CDT expiring April 14 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 13 at 3:17PM CDT expiring April 16 at 12:00AM CDT in effect for: Dodge, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Washington
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 13 at 3:17PM CDT expiring April 16 at 12:00AM CDT in effect for: Dane, Green, Iowa, Jefferson, Lafayette, Rock, Waukesha
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 13 at 3:17PM CDT expiring April 16 at 12:00AM CDT in effect for: Ozaukee
Lakeshore Flood Advisory issued April 13 at 3:13PM CDT expiring April 15 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan
Winter Storm Watch issued April 13 at 9:32AM CDT expiring April 16 at 12:00AM CDT in effect for: Columbia, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Marquette, Sauk, Sheboygan, Washington
