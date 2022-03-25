Watch
Blend Extra: Pork Sliders With An Irish Twist

Jones Dairy Farm adds a little beer to a recipe favorite!
Posted at 12:55 PM, Mar 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-25 13:55:38-04

Everybody loves sliders, right? So, why not double your pleasure with a mini burger made with Jones All Natural Pork Sausage and Guinness Irish Beer. Chef Kate Lulloff from Jones Dairy Farm will demonstrate how to make these crowd pleasers that add just a hint of Guinness to both the burger meat and barbecue sauce.

Blending a little Guinness into the sausage mixture creates a malty sweet layer of flavor to the pork. The beer in the BBQ sauce provides a richness and a slight bitterness which pairs perfectly with the sweetness of the molasses, OR the sweetness of March Madness! Whether it's the hangover from St. Patty's day or some college hoops, this recipe will always be a favorite. Check out the recipe here and more at JonesDairyFarm.com!

