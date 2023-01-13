Watch Now
Blend Extra: Politely Canceling Your Plans

Etiquette Expert Camille Monk
Are you looking to cancel plans, but not sure how to do it? Camille Monk, etiquette expert, joins us to discuss how to cancel plans with someone without being rude. Everyone has to do it. What do you say and should you offer a reason? Camille shares her thoughts.
Posted at 1:01 PM, Jan 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-13 14:01:52-05

