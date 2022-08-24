Blend Extra: Online School Is Still An Option

If you're considering online school for your child, this is still an option. eAchieve Academy is an online public charter school in the School District of Waukesha. It is open to all Wisconsin students tuition-free through open enrollment. Established in 2004, eAchieve provides a flexible, individualized education experience for students in grades K-12. Our program is a combination of live instruction facilitated by our Wisconsin certified teachers, and independent work that students complete on their own schedule. Today Lisa Diamantopoulos and Kelly Lewis give us all the information on this program.

Wisconsin resident students can attend eAchieve Academy for the upcoming school year tuition-free through the state’s open enrollment program. School Starts September 1! Enroll Today for the 2022-23 School Year. Visit eAchieve.com or call 262-970-1038