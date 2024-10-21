Blend Extra: Non-Invasive Treatment Solutions for Reducing Your Neuropathy

Advantage Neuropathy specializes in providing leading edge pain therapy and treatment that is an FDA cleared solution. Over 3 million people a year suffer from peripheral neuropathy, which is a result of damage to the nerves located outside the brain and spinal cord.

For a limited time, Advantage Neuropathy is offering a $49 Neuropathy Screening (Retail Value $249.00) for the first 25 callers. This includes a personal consultation, exam, x-rays and report of findings. Call 262-800-5383 or text TINGLE to 21000.

For more information visit their website at www.advantageneuropathy.com or give them a call at 262-777-0945.