Blend Extra: Newest Book in Bus Stop Series: "You Can Call Me Rip"

Author Annmarie Topel joins us today to go over her newest book which is the latest addition to her Bus Stop Series. The series, overall, is a journey that highlights the lives of unique and even peculiar people who have been challenged by obstacles in their lives. Homelessness and loss is the common thread throughout the series.

"You Can Call Me Rip" is the third in the series. It was created around a character in the second book and is about a curmudgeon of a man who lost his wife and is so destroyed by it that he loses his desire to live. While he appears to be a crochety man on the outside, with few redeeming qualities, his passion peeks through the crusty layers at times and makes one think about the complexities in each of us. In the book, many unexpected friendships are forged that open eyes and hearts.

You can find all of the books in the series on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, etc. You can also find them at them at these local bookstores... Little Read Book (Wauwatosa), Hidden Staircase Books (Delafield), Books & Company (Oconomowoc).

Books in Bus Stop Series:

My Name is Edward (1st)

They Call Him Skinny (2nd)

You Can Call Me Rip (3rd) (newest)

