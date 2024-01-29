Watch Now
Blend Extra: New Wisconsin Novel - True North!

Andrew Graff
Posted at 1:01 PM, Jan 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-29 14:01:03-05

Boswell welcomes back Andrew J Graff, author of Raft of Stars, for an evening featuring his heartfelt new novel, True North. Set in the Northwoods of Wisconsin, Graff’s big-hearted novel combines family drama and whitewater adventure as a couple tries to keep their rafting business afloat through historic floods.

Andrew J Graff is author of novel Raft of Stars, and his writing has appeared in Image and Dappled Things. Andrew grew up fishing, hiking, and hunting in Wisconsin's Northwoods. After a tour of duty in Afghanistan, he earned an MFA from the Iowa Writers' Workshop.

