Blend Extra: New Book - Buffalo Fluffalo

One night during story time, Bess Kalb read a national parks book to her son and noticed the word “Buffalo” made him crack a smile. An Emmy-nominated comedy writer, Bess went further by calling the animals “Buffalo Fluffalos” and he erupted with laughter.

This heartwarming moment inspired Kalb’s debut, bestselling picture book Buffalo Fluffalo, which she wrote later that night. The aim was to make her son giggle while teaching him about empathy.

The story follows a cute but very grumpy buffalo who acts tough to mask insecurity. But once a rain storm reveals he’s bluffing about his size and is all fluff, Buffalo Fluffalo realizes the other animals love and accept his true, tiny self.

You can find Bess's book here: https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/706809/buffalo-fluffalo-by-bess-kalb-illustrated-by-erin-kraan/.