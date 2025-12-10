Blend Extra: Neuropathy And How Serious Is It?

Advantage Neuropathy provides leading-edge pain therapy and treatment that is an FDA-cleared solution. They care deeply about serving the Wisconsin community, and their team provides you with the best, most comfortable, stress-free experience possible, making you feel right at home.

Joining us today is Dr. Evan Norum, DC, BCN, from Advantage Neuropathy in New Berlin. Neuropathy can be a serious condition if left untreated, but you may be wondering just how serious it could be. Tune in to find out.

Call now for your $37 Neuropathy Screening. It’s for a LIMITED TIME. Call 262-800-5383 or text TINGLE to 21000.

For more information, visit Neuropathy Treatment Program | Advantage Neuropathy