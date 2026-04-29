Blend Extra: Mother’s Day Gift Guide with Thoughtful Ideas Mom Will Love

Mother’s Day is the perfect time to celebrate Mom with gifts that feel both meaningful and practical. Lifestyle expert Marisa Brahney shares creative ideas that fit beautifully into everyday life—from personalized keepsakes that add a special touch to simple self‑care upgrades and smart, on‑the‑go solutions. These thoughtful picks are designed to make Mom’s day easier, brighter, and more memorable, even if you’re shopping last‑minute.