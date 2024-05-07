St. Rita Square is a full-continuum senior living campus located on Milwaukee’s vibrant East Side. They offer stunning Independent and Assisted Living apartments as well as Memory Care Studios and are proud of their Italian heritage. They sponsor Milwaukee’s Best Sauce competition at Festa Italiana! They are preparing to host 2024’s preliminary competition on Saturday, May 18th at St. Rita Square before the finals at Festa Italiana on Sunday, June 2.
Tyler Palzkill is the St. Rita Square Executive Director. He joins us to tell us more about the St. Rita community and the best sauce competition.
Visit stritasquare.com or call 414-485-6605 to register.
Blend Extra: Milwaukee’s Best Sauce Contest at Festa Italiana
St. Rita Square, a Capri Community
Posted at 1:01 PM, May 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-07 14:00:59-04
St. Rita Square is a full-continuum senior living campus located on Milwaukee’s vibrant East Side. They offer stunning Independent and Assisted Living apartments as well as Memory Care Studios and are proud of their Italian heritage. They sponsor Milwaukee’s Best Sauce competition at Festa Italiana! They are preparing to host 2024’s preliminary competition on Saturday, May 18th at St. Rita Square before the finals at Festa Italiana on Sunday, June 2.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.