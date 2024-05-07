Blend Extra: Milwaukee’s Best Sauce Contest at Festa Italiana

St. Rita Square is a full-continuum senior living campus located on Milwaukee’s vibrant East Side. They offer stunning Independent and Assisted Living apartments as well as Memory Care Studios and are proud of their Italian heritage. They sponsor Milwaukee’s Best Sauce competition at Festa Italiana! They are preparing to host 2024’s preliminary competition on Saturday, May 18th at St. Rita Square before the finals at Festa Italiana on Sunday, June 2.

Tyler Palzkill is the St. Rita Square Executive Director. He joins us to tell us more about the St. Rita community and the best sauce competition.

Visit stritasquare.com or call 414-485-6605 to register.