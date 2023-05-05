Blend Extra: Making Your Daily Life Better

Ruth Busalacchi is back from SYNERGY HomeCare to offer some tips on helping adults with everyday tasks. Synergy HomeCare is available to help make meals, clean out the fridge or help with laundy and so much more!

Jennifer Kiefer is here also from Fisher House, a home away from home for military & veterans' families, to show a beautiful quilt that was hand stitched and will be raffled off at their next event. On Thursday May 11th, there will be an Ice Cream Social at the Greenfield Community Center from 12:00-1:30pm that is open to the public where the quilt will be raffled off.

Call 414-329-5371 to register for the Ice Cream Social.

Call SYNERGY Home Care for a resource assessment of your potential benefits. Serving Milwaukee, Waukesha and Walworth Counties, call 414 763 8368 or 262 235-0640

Visit Fisher House to learn more about housing for military & veterans' families.