Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Blend Extra: Making The Most Of The Medicare Annual Enrollment Period

with Sovereign Select
Ben and Brianna are independent insurance agents that specialize in Medicare. Medicare’s Annual Open Enrollment Period is here from October 15th until December 7th. For people on Medicare, during AEP they can shop around Medicare Advantage and Part D prescription drug plans and make changes to current coverage if they find it necessary. Any changes are effective January 1, 2022 With access to dozens insurance companies’ products in Wisconsin, Ben and Brianna can review each person’s specific circumstance and evaluate if a plan change is necessary or if they should stay with the current plan. Reach out to Ben and Brianna of Sovereign Select today to get started on that Annual Enrollment Period! No cost consultations for anyone that calls in. Sovereign Select LLC 1339 W Mequon Rd Mequon, WI 53092 262-641-4111 www.sovselect.com
Posted at 1:01 PM, Oct 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-10 14:01:28-04

Ben and Brianna are independent insurance agents that specialize in Medicare. Medicare’s Annual Open Enrollment Period is here from October 15th until December 7th.

For people on Medicare, during AEP they can shop around Medicare Advantage and Part D prescription drug plans and make changes to current coverage if they find it necessary. Any changes are effective January 1, 2022

With access to dozens insurance companies’ products in Wisconsin, Ben and Brianna can review each person’s specific circumstance and evaluate if a plan change is necessary or if they should stay with the current plan.

Reach out to Ben and Brianna of Sovereign Select today to get started on that Annual Enrollment Period! No cost consultations for anyone that calls in.

Sovereign Select LLC
1339 W Mequon Rd
Mequon, WI 53092
262-641-4111
www.sovselect.com

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes