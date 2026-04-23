Blend Extra: Making Medicare Decisions Simpler for All

If you're approaching Medicare eligibility, now is the time to get informed. With the most disruptive Annual Enrollment Period (AEP) in recent history, and major Service Area Reductions (SARs) expected in 2026, millions will be affected. Deb and Jerry Dornbush of Silver Supplement Solutions are here to guide you through the changes.

Road to Medicare event (Virtual), Fridays, April 24th, May 22nd, and June 19th 2026, at 10AM & 6PM.

For info Visit www.silversup.com, or Call 262-728-9311, 262-325-6943