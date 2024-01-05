Blend Extra: Make Workplace Performance Reviews Positive

Beth Ridley, leadership expert and workplace culture consultant joins us with tips on creating a positive work environment. Many companies are gearing up for year-end performance reviews. While reviews are essential for employee growth and development, they often evoke anxiety and dread for both bosses and employees. Today, we’ll learn how leaders can transform performance reviews into a positive and rewarding one for everyone involved. One of the most important things is to cultivate a culture where feedback is an opportunity for improvement rather than criticism. Take time to reflect on the given feedback and develop an action plan for yourself. Setting specific workplace goals and timelines can be extremely beneficial.

