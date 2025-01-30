Blend Extra: Local Children's Author Talks Imagination and Inspiration

From the very beginning, Allison Hoppe has had a knack for writing and crafting heartfelt messages. She loves making homemade cards and writing fun poems, but wanted to create something bigger. Her book, The Adventures of BLT, is inspired by her nieces and nephew – Brooklyn, Lucy, and Theo, so the idea of writing about a BLT (bacon, lettuce, tomato sandwich), started to make sense. For more information about where to find Allison's book, visit The Adventures of BLT