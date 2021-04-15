Blend Extra: Local Camp Providing Healing for Kids

A summer camp experience can be so beneficial for a child. The activities, the time in nature, the friendships. Camp Hometown Heroes offers those experiences, and more. They are a national Wisconsin based summer camp for children who have lost a parent or sibling who served in the military. This camp brings together children from all over the country to bond with others who have suffered the same loss, and to learn how to deal with that loss through counseling and grief therapy. Bank Five Nine continues to highlight amazing organizations in our area through our "Morning Blend Gives Back" campaign. So today Becky Miller from Bank Five Nine is joined by Deb Paschke from Camp Hometown Heroes to discuss their amazing mission.

The Grand Slam Charity Jam is Camp Hometown Heroes' biggest fundraiser of the year, and this year it has an incredible guest performer: the one and only Howie Mandel! It's happening Saturday, October 16 at Potawatomi Casino, but get your tickets early at GrandSlamCharityJam.org.

And for more information on Camp Hometown Heroes, visit CampHometownHeroes.org.