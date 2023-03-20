Blend Extra: Living your best life with Parkinson’s Disease!

Ruth Busalacchi with SYNERGY Home care joins us with, Dacy Reimer (Nurse Practioner) and Kelly Cieslak with Wisconsin Parkinson's Association. These women discuss the research and resources around movement disorders and an upcoming event on April 25th, 2023!

The Wisconsin Parkinson's Association has a wealth of knowledge when it comes to Parkinson Disease. They are a great resource to have when dealing with a loved one who is experiencing that disease. You can learn more information about Parkinson's Disease by attending the Wisconsin Parkinson Symposium or visiting Synergy Home Care.