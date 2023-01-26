Blend Extra: Living After Loss

Diane Nienas joins us today. She is the founder of Breath of Light, a two-time #1 best-selling author and keynote speaker. In her memoir, "I see Jesus," Diane talks about the death of two sons. She describes that her faith grew stronger despite the darkness that hovered over her. In her own words, Diane explains how she came to write the book:

What started as an informational blog to my family and friends transformed into stories of how we took what was a grim prognosis and turned it into making the most out of each day given. As the feedback came back to me, I saw the inspirational impact it had on others which made their days more positive. They began to look at life through a different lens and strived to find hope in all things.

