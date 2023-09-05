Blend Extra: Learning To Clear the Mental Clutter

Professional counselor, Christine Finerty joins us today to discuss multitasking and how to clear the mental clutter when managing a busy schedule. She wants to help you feel inspired to take care of your health, educated about multitasking traps, and active. Christine hits on what multitasking is and why it's hard, even giving a demonstration as to how it looks. There are four important steps she walks through to help with multitasking: slowing down and prioritizing, setting a goal, working with intention, and asking for help.