Blend Extra: Learn To Change Your Mind

Today we welcome back Adam Albrecht. A business owner, author and blogger. He will talk about something that impacts everyone. Why it's not only OKAY to change your mind -- but it's actually a GOOD IDEA. Sometimes. And, even on important topics. Today we will talk about mind changing. We all need to be open to changing our minds based on new information. Adam will use a dog as an example and the current presidential campaign season.
Posted at 1:01 PM, Sep 05, 2023
