Blend Extra: Knowing Myths of Addiction and Mental Illness

Elevate’s mission is to guide and empower individuals, families and communities to effectively address substance use and mental health challenges.

In the past 10 years, Elevate has grown from a $1 million agency with 17 employees and serving 1 county to a $3.5 million agency serving 8 counties and over 62 employees. They have expanded from serving less than 1,000 people annually to over 3,000, all of Elevates programs follow best practices to increase effectiveness with many programs following clients for over two years to assist them in achieving their greatest success.

For more information visit: https://elevateyou.org/

