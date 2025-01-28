Blend Extra: Join Us with A Night in Kathmandu

“A Night in Kathmandu" is a fund-raising event celebrating Nepal's culture through traditional music, dance, and cuisine while raising awareness about the Pradiya Foundation's impact. Proceeds directly fund essential programs for children in need in Nepal. This is the first annual fund-raising event in Milwaukee for the Pradiya Foundation. Founded by an orphanage alumnus from India, the Pradiya Foundation established an orphanage in a remote Nepalese village. This haven provides children with food, shelter, education, and care. The foundation also supports community development and education initiatives, tackling poverty at its roots.

This event: Home & School | Pradiya Foundation

February 1st 5:30-9:00pm

The Kacmarcik Center For Human Performance, Grafton, Wisconsin

Donations and registration are available at givebutter.com/kathmandu

