Blend Extra: Join MKE5K23 Men's Walk This 2023

Matthew Johnson, founder of Jump42 Consulting and creator of the MKE5K23 Men’s Walk, joins us today to talk about the upcoming Men's Walk event. MKE5K23 is a community-driven initiative that continues to address the disparities experienced by men of color. Its wellness walk/run event aims to promote healthy lifestyles and encourage families to spend quality time together. This year's walk/run is set to take place on Saturday, July 8 at the Fiserv Forum Deer District. To learn more or to register visitMKE5K23.
Posted at 1:01 PM, Jul 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-03 14:01:00-04
