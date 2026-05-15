Blend Extra: Interview with Rick Miller Founder of Miller Wealth Planning

At Miller Wealth Planning, we provide Doctors, business owners and other high net worth individuals a comprehensive, bullet-proof financial plan. Rick has put together an exceptionally talented and experienced team to show you how to manage the numerous risks high net-worth professionals face.

These risks include: tax risk; market risk; longevity risk (running out of money);inflation risk; long term care risk, lawsuit risk and loss of income risk among others. Your freedom from worry is our objective.

Rick credentials include: Certificate in Financial Planning; IRMAA Certified Planner; Certified Dementia Practitioner and Investment Advisor Representative.

Rick has Master's degrees in English and Counseling along with broad experience in business creation, real estate investing and more.

Learn more: http://millerwealthplanning.com

The opinions expressed on this show by the host and Fredric W. (Rick) Miller are their own and do not reflect the opinions of this radio or television station. All statements and opinions expressed are based upon information believed to be reliable. Although it should not be relied upon as such. Any statements or opinions are subject to change without notice