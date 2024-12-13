Blend Extra: Interview with Pete Tychsen, President and Founder of Preservation Financial Group

Time bucketing in retirement is a strategic approach that encourages individuals to allocate their time in a way that balances saving for the future with enjoying life in the present. This concept is particularly poignant when considering the regrets expressed by those nearing the end of their lives, time bucketing involves categorizing different phases of retirement into distinct "buckets," each representing a specific stage of life along with its associated activities and priorities. This method allows retirees to plan not only their finances but also how they will spend their time during these phases.

Learn more online!

