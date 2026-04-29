Blend Extra: Interview with Marc Hernandez, Founder of MAH Financial Services

Integrity and precision are the cornerstones of MAH Financial. Our philosophy is "Serving the Underserved". Whether you're starting to save for retirement or nearing the end, we provide comprehensive financial consulting designed to protect and grow your assets in an ever-changing economy. By leveraging data-driven insights and a client-first approach, we help people cut through the noise to achieve long-term stability. At MAH Financial, your success is our primary benchmark.

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Investment advisory and financial planning services are offered through Simplicity Wealth, LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser. SEC registration does not constitute an endorsement of the firm nor does it indicate that the adviser has attained a particular level of skill or ability. Insurance, Consulting and Education services offered through MAH Financial. MAH Financial is an unaffiliated entity from Simplicity Wealth. Clicking the "Like" button does not constitute a testimonial for or endorsement of our investment advisory firm, any associated person, or our services. Clicking the "Like" button is merely a mechanism to circulate our page. "Like" is not meant in the traditional sense. In addition, postings to our page must refrain from recommending us or providing testimonials for our investment advisory firm. Because the SEC and state securities regulators generally prohibit testimonials, any such postings are subject to swift removal.

This interview is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any financial product. All examples are hypothetical and intended to illustrate potential outcomes under specific assumptions. Actual results will vary. Indexed universal life insurance policies are subject to fees, caps, and charges. Loans and withdrawals may reduce the death benefit and could result in a taxable event. Please consult a licensed financial advisor and tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed. Roth conversions may not be appropriate for everyone and should be evaluated based on your specific tax situation.