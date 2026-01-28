Blend Extra: Ink, Identity, and the Truth Behind the Legends

Author Amelia Klem Osterud joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss her latest book, The 388 Tattoos of Captain George and the 389 Tales of How He Got Them. This fascinating new book uncovers the true story of Captain George Costentenus, the “Tattooed Greek” who became an international celebrity in the 1870s. Working with P.T. Barnum and other circus legends, Captain George captivated audiences with dramatic tales of pirates, princes, and revenge—stories later revealed to be more myth than fact.

After more than a decade of research, the author separates truth from performance, revealing how 19th‑century current events and literature shaped Captain George’s carefully crafted persona. The book also offers a rare look at the formative years of American circus history and the larger‑than‑life figures who defined it.

Visit her Speaking Event at Boswell Book Company on February 13th at 6:30pm.