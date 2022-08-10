Are you looking to cancel plans, but not sure how to do it? Camille Monk, etiquette expert, joins us to discuss how to cancel plans with someone without being rude. Everyone has to do it. What do you say and should you offer a reason? Camille shares her thoughts.
Blend Extra: How to Cancel Plans Politely
An Etiquette Expert Weighs In
Posted at 3:56 PM, Aug 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-10 16:56:35-04
