Blend Extra: Help Those Around You By Donating Your Clothes

Do you have clothes in good condition that you don't wear anymore? Jessica Luebbering from Father Gene's Help Center joins us to discuss how you can have a positive effect on the community. Fr. Gene's Help Center is a free clothing closet founded by Fr. Gene Jakubek in 1969. The organization accepts donations of new or clean, gently used clothing for men, women and children. Their mission is to provide dignity through free clothing to people in need within the Milwaukee community. Last year, the Help Center served a record 15,500 clients last year, an increase of 115%! They do prefer you make an appointment to drop off donations.

For more information on how you can help, visit their website at: fathergeneshelp.org.