Blend Extra: Heart Health - Is Your Heart Older Than You?
Imagine thinking you’re 45, but your heart is pushing 52. A new JAMA Cardiology study shows many Americans’ hearts are aging years faster than their bodies, especially women – and when this happens, your risk for cardiovascular disease increases. Cardiologist, Dr. Jayne Morgan, a partner with Bayer, joins us to break down the risk factors that can be attributed to driving accelerated aging, and how simple, everyday changes can help reduce risk and improve heart health over time.

