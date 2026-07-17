Blend Extra: Healthy Eating on a Budget as Food Costs Rise

As grocery prices continue to strain household budgets, many families are finding it harder to put healthy meals on the table. Health experts say access to nutritious food is essential for long-term well-being, fueling growing support for the idea that “food is medicine.” As part of its 150th anniversary, Eli Lilly is partnering with community organizations to help provide more than 500,000 meals across 15 communities, including Kenosha. The initiative will also fund cold-storage improvements at 150 food pantries, helping expand access to fresh produce and protein-rich foods year-round and strengthening local food systems for the future.

For more information visit: https://www.lilly.com

