Blend Extra: Having The Conversation With Aging Parents

with SYNERGY HomeCare
Posted at 1:55 PM, Nov 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-23 14:55:16-05

Discuss long term goals with your Aging Parents. With the Holidays fast approaching, SYNERGY HomeCare wants to dig a bit deeper and understand why many adult children may be unaware of their Aging Parents long term goals and how to advocate for them. President and owner of SYNERGY HomeCare, Ruth Busalacchi discusses why it's so critical to understand your Aging Parent’s long term goals.

Call SYNERGY HomeCare at 414 763-8368 to receive a copy of the Free Family Caregiver Guide, or schedule a Free Home Resource and Safety Assessment!

