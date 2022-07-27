Blend Extra: Have You Ever had Bacon Chocolate Chip Cookies?!

What could be better than the smell of freshly baked cookies wafting through your kitchen? Try the decadent aroma of cookies made from three varieties of chocolate chips, dried cherries, pecans and the secret ingredient, Jones Cherrywood Smoked Bacon. Chef Kate Lulloff from Jones Dairy Farm will demonstrate how to make this salty sweet cookie creation using Jones Dry-Aged Bacon. The perfect combination of yum to help beat the summer heat and enjoy with a scoop of ice cream or your favorite iced beverage. Your taste buds will love this sweet-and-savory taste explosion.

Link to the recipe HERE

Jones Dairy Farm products are available at major retailers throughout the Milwaukee area. Check the product locator on the Jones website