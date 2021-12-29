Blend Extra: Ham-azing Quality From Jones Dairy Farm!

Jones Dairy Farm is gearing up for one of their favorite times of the year which is why we’re here to talk about ham for the holidays! A beautifully glazed ham is the centerpiece of any Christmas, Easter or special family meal. However, carving a ham properly can often be a daunting task. That’s why we have the right man for the job!

Philip Jones is not only the sixth generation chairman and CEO of Jones Dairy Farm but a professionally trained chef who can show us how to carve a ham like a pro. Philip also will talk about why Jones hams are so special and where you can find them for your holiday table or to give as a gift.

Holiday hams are available at the Jones Market and can be purchased online or find the nearest local retailer to find your delicious meat any time of year! All retail hams at the Jones Market are 20% off throughout the month of December.