Blend Extra: Give Yourself Permission For Self-Care

Author Kristy Jean joins us!
Posted at 12:55 PM, Mar 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-22 13:55:44-04

At some point, we have to admit when we’re living a life less than the one we know we were meant to live. If even the smallest voice inside connects with that statement, then Decision Permission is what you’re seeking.

“Decision Permission” is the contentment that only comes from the journey you willingly take to contemplate, act upon, and grow from the challenging decisions in your life. As we head into spring, distinguishing the difference between “rituals” and “routines” is one of many approaches that we can take when moving ourselves forward towards our goals whether big or small.

Author Kristy Jean joins us to discuss her journey and some of the insights she has learned along the way and what is also included in her book "Decision Permission: Five States of Support for Every Level of Decision Making" available everywhere books are sold. You can also visit KJKristyJean.com or follow here @KJKristyJean on Instagram.

