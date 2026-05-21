Blend Extra: Give the Gift of Music in Your Community

Brass Bell Music Store is making it easier for local students to get involved in music through its M.O.R.E. (Musical Opportunities Reaching Everyone) Program. Now through June 15th, the store is hosting an instrument drive, giving gently used instruments a second life in the hands of young musicians.

Brass Bell accepts a wide range of instruments, which are then refurbished and provided to students and families—often at little to no cost—helping remove financial barriers to music education.

As a thank you, anyone who donates an instrument will receive a $10 gift card to Brass Bell or their sister store, MKE Treasures.

You can drop off donations during regular store hours and help put music back into the community.