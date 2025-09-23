Blend Extra: Ghosting in Hiring and How to Fix It

Expert and CEO Beth Ridley joins us on The Morning Blend to talk about ghosting in the job interview process, its effects on candidates and companies.

Ghosting isn’t just a dating problem anymore—it’s become a two-way problem in hiring. Candidates ghost by skipping interviews or disappearing after early conversations. Employers ghost by never following up with candidates who aren’t selected. It may seem like silence, but really it’s avoidance—on both sides. And while ghosting feels easier at the moment, the hidden costs for candidates and employers are much bigger than people think.

Beth Ridley shares what candidates can do to better their changes, and what employers can do to minimize harmful effects on those seeking employment.

