Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Blend Extra: Get On The Right Track with Medicare this Enrollment Period!

Synergy Bound Insurance Services
Posted
and last updated

It's time for the Annual Enrollment Plan for Medicare! Synergy Bound Insurance Services is an authorized agent of Sovereign Select LLC, offering a wide array of insurance products from many different companies. They offer No-Cost-Consultations!

With several insurance companies products to choose from, Silver Supplements Solutions offers health, life, dental, and specialize specifically in Medicare Supplements, Medicare Advantage plans, and Part D Prescription drug plans.

Synergy Bound Insurance Services are able to custom fit individuals with an insurance program that best meets their specific needs.

Call at 414-299-0003 !

Check out their website!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo