Blend Extra: Get Fit and Give Back The 6th Annual Bereaved Mothers Conference

Bereaved Together is a nonprofit organization designed to help grieving mothers who have lost their children. They assist with being a supportive safe space for mothers who are having difficulties dealing with their loss. This includes providing resources, therapeutic modalities and so much more.

They also host an annual event called BRAVEher which is entering its 6th year this year. The event will be held l on Saturday and Sunday, May 3 and 4, 2025. There will be

keynote speakers, wellness facilitators and memorial-making activities.

If you or someone you may know would like to attend this event or more information about the organization visit https://bereavedtogether.org/