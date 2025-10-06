Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Blend Extra: Get ahead During The Most Disruptive AEP Period in Recent History

Silver Supplements Solutions
If you're turning 65 or approaching Medicare eligibility, now is the time to get informed. With the most disruptive Annual Enrollment Period (AEP) in recent history, and major Service Area Reductions (SARs) expected in 2026, millions will be affected. Don’t wait—Deb and Jerry Dornbush of Silver Supplement Solutions are here to guide you through the changes.

Join Silver Supplement Solution's Road to Medicare event (Virtual), Friday, October 31sth, 2025, 10AM & 6PM!

Also, join the “Aging Well”, senior fair, Thursday, October 16th, 2025 9AM – 1PM at Integrity Celebration Center, 2789 Browns Lake Drive, Burlington, WI

For info Visit www.silversup.com, or Call 262-728-9311, 262-325-6943

