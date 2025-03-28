Blend Extra: Get Active and Fit at the Bosom Buddy Run/Walk 2025!

The Cedarburg Junior Women's Annual 5k Bosom Buddy Run/Walkis open to all levels of runners and walkers and is a non-profit event. This will be a timed race with bibs and medals. Shirts will be available to early registrations. Proceeds will be donated to local breast cancer support groups. The start and finish line will be located at the Centennial Park Pavilion which is near the Cedarburg Community Pool. The Bosom Buddy Run/Walk is April 26th, 9am start time, at Centennial Park, Cedarburg, WI.

For more information visit: Cedarburg Junior Woman’s Club