Blend Extra: Fun, Affordable Ways to Keep Kids Learning at Home

As parents across the country gear up for back-to-school season, the big challenge isn't just buying new backpacks or lunch boxes—it's setting kids up for success before that first bell rings. This year, moms are taking a smarter, more strategic approach to learning at home by turning everyday play into brain-building moments.



From balancing digital learning games and educational apps to incorporating hands-on wooden toys that spark creativity and cognitive development, this back-to-school prep guide is designed to work for real families.



And it’s never been more relevant—81% of parents say they are concerned about summer learning loss, and nearly half are turning to educational tech to help their children stay engaged year-round.



This segment gives your viewers simple ways to create learning opportunities at home, whether they have 10 minutes before dinner or an entire rainy afternoon to fill.



As a mother of three juggling family life in New Jersey, Meaghan brings genuine, relatable mom energy—exactly what viewers trust and connect with during back-to-school season

Visit Meaghans website for more info!