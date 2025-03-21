Blend Extra: Free Medicare Education with Matt Irwin!

Matt Irwin is here to explain how his free Road to Medicare Events can get you educated, ahead, and make the very most of your Medicare benifits!

The Road to Medicare holds educational meetings at the following locations and times:

Graham Public Library, Union Grove, 1215 Main St, Union Grove, WI 53182.

Next Dates:

Friday 03/28 @ 10am

OR

Burlington Public Library, 166 E Jefferson St, Burlington, WI 53105

Wednesday 03/19 @ 10am

Sovereign Select LLC is an independent insurance agency offering a wide array of insurance products from many different companies. With over 30 insurance companies’ products to choose from we offer health, life, long term care, dental, and specialize specifically in Medicare Supplements, Medicare Advantage plans, and Part D Prescription drug plans. We can custom fit individuals with an insurance program that best meets their specific needs. Call 262-641-4111 or email info@sovselect.com for more information.