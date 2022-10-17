Blend Extra: Free Expert Medicare Enrollment Guidance

Sovereign Select Can Help

Brianna Thompson is ready to help you with your Medicare Enrollment. The annual open enrollment starts on October 15th and goes until December 7th. It's time to make your Medicare choices for the next year.

Brianna is with Sovereign Select and can help you navigate the many plans and options. Their next Road to Medicare informational session is Friday, October 28th at 10 am. Visit www.selectbrianna.com *This event is educational.

There is no cost for this event. Brianna does not represent Medicare or any government agency. You may be directed to speak to a licensed agent. Sovereign Select LLC is an independent insurance agency offering a wide array of insurance products from many different companies.

With over 30 insurance companies products to choose from we offer health, life, long term care, disability, annuities, dental, and specialize specifically in Medicare Supplements, Medicare Advantage plans, and Part D Prescription drug plans. We are able to custom fit individuals with an insurance program that best meets their specific needs.

Call 262-641-4111 or email brianna@sovselect.com for more information. *We do not offer every plan available in your area. Any information we provide is limited to those plans we do offer in your area. Please contact Medicare.gov or 1-800-MEDICARE to get information on all your options.