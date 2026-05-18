Blend Extra: Fortify Your Spaces Anew

Fortress Floors is helping homeowners unlock hidden potential by transforming underused areas like garages, basements, and porches into beautiful, functional living spaces. Fortress Floors specializes in converting these areas into inviting extensions of your home with durable, high-quality flooring systems designed for both style and performance.

Get $200 off a purchase with a coupon! Coupon valid on flooring only. Not valid on additional prep or topcoats. Any Area Over 400 Feet. One offer per household. Not valid on prior jobs. Call now to get your FREE estimate, good for a year. Our summer schedule is filling up quickly. 920-287-3889. For more information, visit Concrete Coatings | Fortress Floors | Sheboygan, WI.