Blend Extra: Finding the Right Match with Home Caregivers

Ruth Busalacchi, Chiffon King, and Sam Barbierie join us on The Morning Blend to discuss aging in place and the many wonderful services available.

SYNERGY HomeCare offers a range of services, including personal care, housekeeping, laundry, meal preparation, grocery shopping, transportation to medical appointments, companionship, and respite care. It provides services that can be considered “Care” or a “Personal Assistant” for individuals who do not require personal care services.

You can contact SYNERGY HomeCare for a free Home Resource Assessment. Mention "The Morning Blend" if you are meeting for Homecare services and get 10% off your first invoice.

For more information, call 414-763-8368 or visit SYNERGYHomeCare