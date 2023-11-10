Blend Extra: Fantastic Jobs For Veterans

Jones Dairy Farm is hiring Veterans! Take a look at all they have to offer, from competitive benefits, excellent wages, comprehensive healthcare, tuition reimbursement and more!

Jones Recruiter/HR Generalist Stephanie Peterson along with Training Supervisor Josh Weber, a former Army Specialist who started with the company in 2011, discuss the veteran connection at Jones Dairy Farm and the employment opportunities that exist for veterans and other members of the community.

Browse the current “Jobs at Jones” section on the Jones website or call 920-691-0325 to speak to Stephanie Pederson in the HR department to learn more. https://www.jonesdairyfarm.com/jobs-at-jones/